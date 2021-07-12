The Owl House Season 3 Won’t Be Extended and Fans (Including Me) Are Sad
Dana Terrace, the creator of Disney’s The Owl House, let fans of the series know that season 3 can’t be extended. And honestly, it’s a bummer for a show that means so much to Latinx and LGBTQ viewers who have bonded with Luz and the rest of the gang. Sure, we’re still in season 2, but it’s a bummer to know that instead of having a full season 3 like this show deserves, we’re getting three 44-minute specials, according to Terrace and Deadline.www.themarysue.com
