The Owl House Season 3 Won’t Be Extended and Fans (Including Me) Are Sad

After last week’s big relationship developments between Luz and Amity (and Gus becoming more confident in his path!) The Owl House decided to head in a different direction. In a way which ultimately felt natural, there was no immediate discussion between Luz and Amity in regards to the kiss on the cheek which occurred last week. For a split second, it felt like a cop out, avoiding the elephant in the room. Instead I found myself enjoying the way the series set it up to slowly continue building throughout the season. Everything doesn’t have to be explored instantly, as has been the theme with the season. Everyone is learning on the fly and figuring everything out in their own time.