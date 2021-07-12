Cancel
TV Series

The Owl House Season 3 Won’t Be Extended and Fans (Including Me) Are Sad

By Lyra Hale
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dana Terrace, the creator of Disney’s The Owl House, let fans of the series know that season 3 can’t be extended. And honestly, it’s a bummer for a show that means so much to Latinx and LGBTQ viewers who have bonded with Luz and the rest of the gang. Sure, we’re still in season 2, but it’s a bummer to know that instead of having a full season 3 like this show deserves, we’re getting three 44-minute specials, according to Terrace and Deadline.

The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

