Aliens: Colonial Marines continues the series legacy of disappointing sequels

Publisher and developer XD Inc. has announced that Freebird Games’ Finding Paradise is heading to mobile and will be available for iOS and Android devices. The game, first released in 2017 on PC, is a sequel to To the Moon and A Bird Story. It is the 2nd full episode of To the Moon’s series. Finding Paradise is a story-driven adventure that follows two doctors traversing through a dying man’s memories to fulfill his last wish. Finding Paradise received critical acclaim when it was first released (10/10 Steam, 81% Metacritic, 97% Humble Bundle) and the mobile remaster builds on this and completely reworks the visuals, with stunning HD gameplay that players have never seen before.