Merced, CA -- As you walk up to Jessica Raye Dekker's studio, you'll notice the speckles of paint on the driveway and trashcans nearby. "Before we renovated our garage, I'd paint in the driveway and I'd always seem to paint on Tuesdays, which was trash day," recounts Dekker. "So I'd be painting when the trash was the most full. So when people see my studio, I hope they know I haven't had this the whole time and I've been literally painting with trash and toddlers running around."