Coming off the All-Star break, the San Diego Padres find themselves in third place in the National League West with a 53-40 record and +75 run differential. The team trails the San Francisco Giants 57-32 (+116 RD) and the Los Angeles Dodgers, 56-35 (+142 RD). In ordinary times in the history of San Diego baseball, this would be cause for celebration. But ownership and fans have much higher expectations these days. Thanks to injuries and inconsistencies, general manager AJ Preller will need to make multiple upgrades to fulfill the Padres’ playoff aspirations.