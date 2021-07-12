More New Menu Items Revealed for Cheyenne Frontier Days

Laramie has a great Downtown area and a charming small-town feel. So much so that it's pretty easy to get around in Downtown Laramie. You can really walk anywhere and hit up everything you want to. That's a huge convenience. There are also tons of cute shops and restaurants for you to check out if you wanted to make a day of it. This Saturday, though, is Laramie Crazy Days. It's a day filled with shopping in Downtown Laramie. This is also a great time for a shopping day if you, one, are tired of walking around in the heat at Cheyenne Frontier Days, or, two, are ready to avoid Cheyenne Frontier Days.