Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

More New Menu Items Revealed for Cheyenne Frontier Days

By Jax
Posted by 
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are less than two weeks away from Wyoming's biggest annual festival and some more new additions to the menu for Cheyenne Frontier Days have been revealed. The popular award-winning culinary creators from Fun Biz Fair Food have added some more intriguing menu items to the growing menu for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Last week, you heard about the unique new dish, Fruity Pebble Shrimp Po'Boi, and now a recent press release has disclosed such new items as the Elote Dog, Elote Fiesta Tots, Cucumber Mint Lemonade, and The Smokestack. And it seems there will be even more to come!

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
Cheyenne, WY
Food & Drinks
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Restaurants
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Cheyenne, WY
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Hot Dog#Fresh Fruits#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#New Menu Items#Fun Biz Fair Food#Fruity Pebble Shrimp#Elote Dog#Cobb#Mexican#Oaxaca#French#The Buckle Club#The State Fair Of Texas#The Minnesota State Fair#Ponoma#The Oldest Saloons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Y95 COUNTRY

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now. READ MORE: The Best Burgers in Cheyenne According to Yelp!. Cheyenne has its fair share of restaurants, fast food joints, and a growing selection of food trucks to choose from for a solid meal. However, we always use more, and by more, we mean spots that several other spots around the country have that we simply do not for whatever reason.
Cheyenne, WYkgab.com

Veteran Bullfighters Working the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

The bullfighters at any rodeo have the most dangerous job in the arena. They put themselves between the cowboy and the bull and have bumps, bruises, broken bones, or worse to prove it. They work rodeos all over the country and Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big one. The best bull-riders against the best bulls with the bullfighters right in the middle of it.
Posted by
KGAB AM 650

Poll: The Biggest Traffic Hazard During Cheyenne Frontier Days

It's no secret that Cheyenne streets get a lot more crowded during Cheyenne Frontier Days. As much fun as the annual western celebration is, the traffic can be another thing entirely. A lot of the motorists may not necessarily know exactly where they are going, and finding a parking place...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Laramie Live

Special 125th Anniversary Lager Makes It’s Way To Cheyenne Frontier Days

There are a lot of special anniversary goods and services in honor of 125th Daddy Of Em' All if you look hard enough. It's a big year and everyone is excited for the return of Cheyenne Frontier Days. There are also, tons of ways to celebrate this special anniversary. In a social media post from Bison Beverage (formerly Cheyenne Beverage) they pointed out the special 125th Anniversary Lager is flowing on taps all across Frontier Park.
Laramie, WYPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Laramie Crazy Days Is This Saturday

Laramie has a great Downtown area and a charming small-town feel. So much so that it's pretty easy to get around in Downtown Laramie. You can really walk anywhere and hit up everything you want to. That's a huge convenience. There are also tons of cute shops and restaurants for you to check out if you wanted to make a day of it. This Saturday, though, is Laramie Crazy Days. It's a day filled with shopping in Downtown Laramie. This is also a great time for a shopping day if you, one, are tired of walking around in the heat at Cheyenne Frontier Days, or, two, are ready to avoid Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
101.9 KING FM

The New Roundabout Behind Frontier Mall May Be The Best In Cheyenne

You read that right. I say that, knowing full well how people in Cheyenne feel about Roundabouts and when they get plopped in. I'm one to agree, BUT, the one behind Frontier Mall actually functions properly, compared to the one off Pershing, at least. Maybe it's because there's nowhere near the traffic, and maybe it's because it's brand new. I'm just saying, it's really nice, and I don't feel like someone is going to drive through the middle of it like I do on Pershing.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Capitol Quisine looking forward to showing Cheyenne what it has to offer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Capitol Cuisine has been a familiar downtown restaurant for the last few years. It is now under new ownership and a slightly new name of, “Capitol Quisine.” As its new crew has gotten started over the last few weeks, they are looking forward to showing Cheyenne what the new restaurant has to offer.
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

New menu items at Carlita’s!

Carlita’s in the CUB is launching new menu items this week!. Come by to try the new Triple B (Big Breakfast Burrito) with an optional jalapeno cheese crust, street tacos, and new protein options like pibil chicken, pork carnitas, carne asada, and plant-based pibil. Fan favorites like tater tots, nachos, and quesadillas will still be on the menu. Dining Services is introducing these new options after months of testing recipes and gathering feedback from students and community members.
Cheyenne, WYcapcity.news

Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule for Saturday: parade, carnival, rodeo, Thomas Rhett, and so much more

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days has full day of events! There are events all over town not just in park. Don’t miss you chance to see the parade downtown or visit F. E. Warren Air Force Base. Here is top-down list of all the events, activities, and schedules happening at Cheyenne Frontier Days! As Wyoming largest traditions, it is a must see attraction. This year the rodeo, carnival, and shows are going to be bigger than ever. Let us help you know how to plan your visit today!
Cheyenne, WYcapcity.news

Military Monday at Cheyenne Frontier Days and the whole schedule

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days has full day of events! Today military members are recognized and get a free ticket to the rodeo. There will also be a giant flag in the arena. There is fun for the whole family. The carnival, rodeo, and the professional bull riders competition. There will be 40 competitors riding CFD’s biggest and baddest bulls.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

WATCH: Cheyenne Frontier Days Fourth Performance Results

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CFD RELEASE) - Lisa Lockhart and her buckskin mare Rosas Cantina CC (Rosa) have been dominating the barrel racing this week at the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days. Lockhart who lives in Oelrichs, S.D., is no stranger to the Daddy of ‘em All. She won the championship here in 2015 riding another buckskin – the gelding nicknamed Louie, now age 18, who Lockhart rode for most of her 14 trips to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR).
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Edge Fest To Announce Lineup Next Week

I almost feel like this is one of the final pieces to having "normal" life in Cheyenne. Which, is the return of Edge Fest. The yearly summer concert, like most things in 2020 were cancelled and set to the side for the hope of returning in 2021. Fortunately, the 2021 return IS happening for Edge Fest. The best part, we get the full lineup in just over a week. There will be an announcement part for sponsors on July 20th, so put that in your calendar to look out for info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy