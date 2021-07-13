Building in and around downtown Gainesville square: Rundown on major projects

The $22.4 million Gainesville Renaissance development off Spring and Main streets will feature retail/restaurants on the first floor, Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling on the second floor and eight condominium units on the third floor. - photo by Shannon Casas

The downtown Gainesville square has been bustling with activity in recent months, with much of it being active construction work.

Several major building projects are underway that will bring additional retail, restaurant and residences to downtown Gainesville.

What follows is a brief rundown of the ongoing projects along with links to past coverage of the development news. Note, details of projects often can change as developments move forward. The Times will continue following these projects.

Gainesville Renaissance

This $22.4 million mixed-use development will feature retail/restaurants on the first floor, Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling on the second floor and eight condominium units on the third floor.

Doug Ivester, a former Coca-Cola CEO who bought the lot for the development, will have a two-story condo, with the top floor of that unit all that makes up the building’s fourth floor.

The first floor of the building includes six spaces, with two reserved for restaurants, one on either end.

A walkway from the building’s third floor leads to the city’s parking deck off Main Street, where residents will have reserved parking spots.

Additionally, a small park will run between Renaissance and the Hall County Courthouse, connecting to Roosevelt Square.

The building should be ready to occupy by Christmas, with remaining tasks to be done in early 2022.

The National

Plans for The National include a 140-unit apartment building on the former site of First National Bank, later Regions Bank, and a 130-room hotel to face E.E. Butler Parkway. A plaza will separate the two structures, spanning an underground, two-level parking deck, Capstone president Jonathan Collins has said.

Capstone also is planning as part of The National a 30,000-square-foot building designed for high-tech conference rooms, business gatherings and a private dining club that will be located at the corner of Washington and Green streets.

Bourbon Brothers

B Entertainment, a Colorado Springs-based entertainment company, intends to develop this property, now owned by the city of Gainesville, as a Bourbon Brothers restaurant and entertainment venue. The plans include a 15,000-square-foot concert/special event venue, 9,000-square-foot restaurant and an 8,000-square-foot outdoor patio area, according to a city planning document.

Representatives with B Entertainment have said the project will cost about $12 million. City leaders have not confirmed a sale price for the lot.

The property is off Jesse Jewell Parkway, West Academy Street, Broad Street and Maple Street.

The city plans to move Engine 209 to a spot along the Midland Greenway as part of the project.

Part of the property also was the site of the old Cooper Pants Factory, which burned during the 1936 tornado that decimated downtown Gainesville. An estimate of 70 women were killed at the site.

The city is seeking to rezone the 1.7-acre site from general business to central business and to allow the property to be used as a restaurant and special events center. That rezoning goes before the Gainesville Planning & Appeals Board July 13.

Streetscaping

Gainesville has embarked on a $2.9 million effort to spruce up and beautify portions of Bradford, Washington, Green and Spring streets near the square.

The streetscaping project will mean new trees, decorative streetlights, and benches and brick accents along sidewalks in some areas, said Matt Tarver, Gainesville’s deputy director of engineering and transportation.

The work also involves improvements to water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, as well as putting overhead utility lines underground, Tarver said.

City parking deck

A new Gainesville North Parking Deck will add 400 parking spaces downtown at the site where Turner, Wood & Smith once stood. The project is funded by Gainesville and Hall County governments.

Solis Gainesville

This mixed-use development is set to feature 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of space for restaurants and retail on the south side of Jesse Jewell Parkway at the end of the pedestrian bridge.

Greg Power, executive vice president of developer Terwilliger Pappas, said in January that the first apartments will be available in early 2022, with completion expected by mid-2022.

Pre-leasing for the apartments, which will average $1,500 a month, could start in fall 2021, he has said.

