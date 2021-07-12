Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Renowned Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77

Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AK6da_0aulZUG500

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Byron Berline, a renowned fiddler who played with superstars like Elton John, the Rolling Stones and owned a popular Oklahoma instrument shop, has died. He was 77.

Bette Berline, Byron’s wife, confirmed his death to The Associated Press. She said he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that on Saturday his “lungs gave up and so did his heart.”

Bette recalled her husband as a fun and loving father and husband, who until soon before his death looked and acted like a man 20 years younger.

“He was more than a musician, an incredibly gifted musician,” she said. “He was a good, good man.”

A three-time National Fiddle Champion, Berline grew up in Grant County along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line and worked with music greats like John, Vince Gill and Bob Dylan. The Stones recruited Berline for “Country Honk,” a country version of “Honky Tonk Women,” based on Gram Parsons’ recommendation.

Berline moved to Guthrie in 1995 and opened the Double Stop Fiddle Shop & Music Hall, which was destroyed by a fire in 2019. He later opened a new shop across the street.

Berline was also survived by his daughter and four grandchildren, Bette Berline said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
44K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Byron Berline
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Gram Parsons
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiddler#The Rolling Stones#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Ron Popeil, known for iconic infomercials, dead at 86

LOS ANGELES — Ron Popeil, an inventor and TV personality best known for his infomercials pitching the Showtime Rotisserie oven, Veg-O-Matic and the Pocket Fisherman, has died at age 86, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to The Associated Press and People magazine, Popeil died suddenly on Wednesday at a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Ron Popeil, inventor and king of TV pitchmen, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Ron Popeil, the quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic, the Pocket Fisherman, Mr. Microphone and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ, has died, his family said. Popeil died “suddenly and peacefully” Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Medical...
MusicPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Johnny Ventura, Dominican merengue legend, dead at 81

SANTIAGO, Dominican Republic — Johnny Ventura, a pioneer and legend of merengue, died Wednesday in the Dominican Republic, his son said. He was 81. The singer, known as the “Caballo Mayor” because of his tenure as the mayor of Santo Domingo from 1998 to 2002, died of a heart attack in Santiago, his son, Jandy Ventura, told CNN.
TV SeriesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

‘Arthur’ ending 25-year run on PBS in 2022

Beloved children’s show “Arthur” will air its final episode in early 2022. “‘Arthur’ is the longest-running kids’ animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Carol Greenwald, said in a statement announcing the show’s conclusion after 25 seasons.
TV SeriesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

'Arthur' to end on PBS Kids after 25-season stint

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “Arthur” will soon come to an end. PBS Kids plans to end the long-running children’s series after 25 seasons, said an original developer of the show during a podcast released Wednesday. The final season will air in 2022. Kathy Waugh, who was a guest on...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Keeping the music alive: Popular Charlotte music venue to require masks

CHARLOTTE — Evening Muse in NoDa is leading the charge to require masks for all guests following the Centers of Disease Control for Prevention’s announcement Tuesday. “Live music is part of the healing process of all of this,” owner Joe Kuhlmann said. “That is what is driving us to do whatever it takes to stay open, to welcome everybody we can and try to keep the music alive and rocking and rolling.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

A billion rick-rolls: Rick Astley video tops 1 billion YouTube views

If you have never been rick-rolled, consider yourself lucky. But the most famous bait-and-switch prank in internet history has reached a huge milestone. The music video of Rick Astley’s 1987 song, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” passed 1 billion views on YouTube on Wednesday. The video became an internet classic in 2007 when the music video was used as a prank, where a person would click a link to something they wanted to see and instead was directed to the pounding drum solo that kicks off the British singer’s song.

Comments / 0

Community Policy