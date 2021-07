The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in the theft of a catalytic converter at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Oak Street. Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 25 years old with black hair, approximately 240 pounds, and is 5 foot, 10 inches to 6 foot tall. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and light blue shorts with a white stripe on both sides.