Arrest made after converter stolen off Guthrie church van

Guthrie police have made an arrest after a catalytic converter was stolen off a church van. The part was removed from a van at the Macedonia Baptist Church and Guthrie police received a tip that 25-year old Tyler Creek of Adairville was on the way to Guthrie Auto Salvage to sell it. Creek was detained at that location by Chief Dean Blumel and Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Turner and investigation determined the part was the one cut off the church van.