Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

’90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Nafziger Announces Split From Azan Tefou

By John Wolfe
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

90 Day Fiancé couple Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou have been in relationship limbo since their appearance on the TLC show. Fans have been wondering when or if Nicole and Azan will ever tie the knot — something that Tefou seemed to be dodging whenever possible. Now, Nicole Nafziger has taken to Instagram to announce that she and Azan Tefou have broken up for good. Here’s what went down, according to Nafziger.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#90 Day Fianc#Morocco#Exercise#Soap Dirt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

What is Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds’ net worth? Exploring singer’s fortune as he announces split from his wife, Nicole Pantenburg

Kenneth Brian Edmonds, professionally known as “Babyface,” announced his split from his wife, Nicole Pantenburg. They had been married for seven years, since 2014, and share 12-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole. The couple made a joint statement to TMZ, declaring their split. It mentioned them saying:. “We continue to care and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Calls Off Engagement to Christian Biscardi

It’s over. Sammi Giancola, best known as “Sammi Sweetheart” by Jersey Shore fans, and Christian Biscardi have ended their engagement. After months of speculation, the MTV alum confirmed her single status on Monday, July 26, via TikTok. While answering frequently asked questions on her page, including “Are you single?” Biscardi wrote “yes” on the screen. While the answer to returning to Jersey Shore was a “no,” she wrote “YESSS!” when asked whether she was happy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy