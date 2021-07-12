’90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Nafziger Announces Split From Azan Tefou
90 Day Fiancé couple Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou have been in relationship limbo since their appearance on the TLC show. Fans have been wondering when or if Nicole and Azan will ever tie the knot — something that Tefou seemed to be dodging whenever possible. Now, Nicole Nafziger has taken to Instagram to announce that she and Azan Tefou have broken up for good. Here’s what went down, according to Nafziger.www.cheatsheet.com
