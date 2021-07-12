Man flown to the hospital after car hits him, pinning him between vehicles in Crystal Lake
A student was pinned between two vehicles after a car hit him in the parking lot of the McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. He was flown to the hospital by helicopter. The McHenry County College Police Department and Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded around 1:58 p.m. Sunday to McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.www.lakemchenryscanner.com
