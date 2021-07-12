Cancel
Crystal Lake, IL

Man flown to the hospital after car hits him, pinning him between vehicles in Crystal Lake

By Sam Borcia
 16 days ago
A student was pinned between two vehicles after a car hit him in the parking lot of the McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. He was flown to the hospital by helicopter. The McHenry County College Police Department and Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded around 1:58 p.m. Sunday to McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

We cover around the clock about breaking news as it happens in Lake & McHenry County, Illinois.

Posted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Driver seriously injured after rollover crash on I-94 near Deerfield

Two people were hospitalized, one of them with serious injuries, after a rollover crash that shut down multiple lanes of Interstate 94 near Deerfield Sunday evening. The Illinois State Police and Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Protection District responded around 9:53 p.m. Sunday to Interstate 94 just south of Deerfield Road in Deerfield for a vehicle crash with injuries.
Posted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man dies after being rescued from Lake Michigan near Lake Forest

A man was rescued from Lake Michigan near Lake Forest and officers performed CPR on him Sunday afternoon but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. The Lake Forest Police Department, Lake County Forest Preserve Police Department and Lake Forest Fire Department responded around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to Fort Sheridan Beach, 10 Cliff Road in Lake Forest.
Posted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Waukegan woman arrested after intentionally hitting man with her vehicle, leaving him hospitalized

A Waukegan woman has been charged for intentionally hitting a man with her car, causing him to suffer multiple injuries, earlier this month in Waukegan. Lakeesha Donley, 26, of the 100 block of Drew Lane in Waukegan, was charged with aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

