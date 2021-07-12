Cancel
Fountain, CO

City of Fountain could do public works for Fort Carson under new agreement

By Breeanna Jent breeanna.jent@gazette.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Fountain will take over some public works on Fort Carson under a new deal city and military officials are expected to sign Tuesday. The intergovernmental support agreement would authorize the city to solicit, procure and manage services for various construction projects on the military base over the next 10 years, including electrical, plumbing, painting, building remodeling or facilities modifications, among others, according to a draft copy of the agreement.

