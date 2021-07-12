Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DeVonta Smith: Connection with Hurts already 'feels like old times'

By Jack Browne
theScore
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Jalen Hurts are ready to pick up where they left off. The former Alabama stars were reunited when the Eagles selected Smith with the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft, and the wideout said the return of his chemistry with Hurts has been instantaneous.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Times#College Football#American Football#Hurts#Nbcsphilly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

DeVonta Smith makes list of Eagles' most important players in 2021

Over the next three weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 20 most important Eagles for the 2021 season. It’s unfair to consider DeVonta Smith a savior of the Eagles’ wide receiving corps. It is, however, fair to accept that the Eagles are going to...
NFLallfans.co

Eagles wide receiver corps features DeVonta Smith excitement, Jalen Reagor concerns

Philadelphia Eagles training camp is right around the corner! Players are scheduled to report to the NovaCare Complex on July 27. As we count down the days together, Bleeding Green Nation will be previewing every position on the Eagles’ roster. We continue today by taking a look at the wide receiver position. Previously: Quarterback | Running back.
NFLPosted by
PennLive.com

Michael Vick says he is excited about what Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith can bring to the Eagles

How will Jalen Hurts do in his first year as the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Few may have as unique of a perspective on it as former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. The former Virginia Tech star was, arguably, one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all-time and he put up some big numbers in Philly. And, during a stop-in the area last week to play in Mid Penn Bank’s celebrity golf tournament to help raise money for breast cancer awareness, Vick had good things to say about Hurts.
NFLNBC Sports

What do oddsmakers expect from DeVonta Smith’s rookie season?

Jalen Hurts needs as many weapons as possible around him. One plus would be if Miles Sanders can revert back to his rookie form. Another would be improved play by the offensive line. However, most importantly is speed on the outside and it starts with rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: X marks the spot for DeVonta Smith?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... As the offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts, Sirianni had TY Hilton (5-foot-10) as his X receiver, and Hilton’s a guy who is a force on the inside with his size and shiftiness but with his route running ability can line up on the outside against the best corner on any defense. When Sirianni was a wide receivers coach with the San Diego Chargers, he had a completely different X receiver in terms of height with Keenan Allen (6-foot-2). Devonta Smith is 6-foo0, prototypical X receiver who lines up on the outside but also lined up in the middle as well; in fact he lined up on the inside 37% of the time in 2020. Just to make it clear, the X receiver doesn’t always have to be lined up on the outside, its simply the guy with the best hands and separation on the team; in terms of location the X is usually lining up opposite of the tight-end. Why? It adds some dimension to an offense, so the defense has to account for every receiver from sideline to sideline. With a guy who has hands, size and speed like Smith, the Eagles are in a great position when he’s on the field with Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.
NFLdenvergazette.com

Consider betting on CeeDee Lamb and Devonta Smith this NFL season

Welcome to training camp, gamers. It’s a time for overreaction to mundane and purposely misguided coachspeak, PUP designations and inflated expectations. With everyone’s optimism on high, what player props stand out most? FTN Bets’ Brad Evans explores the deepest recesses of the sportsbooks to discover his top value plays. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you.
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Eagles sign OL Landon Dickerson

The No. 37 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Landon Dickerson won the prestigious Rimington Trophy and was voted a unanimous first-team All-American in 2020. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to a National Championship by anchoring an offensive line that provided protection for the top-ranked scoring offense (48.5 points per game) among Power 5 conferences. In 2019, he showcased his versatility and was named a second-team All-SEC guard by the media and a second-team All-SEC center by the coaches. Dickerson started his college career at Florida State before transferring to Alabama.
NFLchatsports.com

Check out Eagles star DeVonta Smith’s swagger in midnight green

DeVonta Smith (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) July is at its end, and at the time of this story being written and published, it’s about time to turn the page from its final Tuesday to its final Wednesday. That means Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in full swing. Take a deep breath. We all made it.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Working with starters

Smith and Travis Fulgham lined up with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Smith's presence comes as no surprise, while Fulgham may have just been filling in for Jalen Reagor, who was bothered by tightness in his lower body. Given that he's a No. 10 overall pick with weak competition at his position, Smith is one of the few rookies around the league who essentially will be handed a starting job. He could also handle a sizable target share right out of the gate, albeit in an offense that figures to prioritize the running game with dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts and a deep stable of running backs.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Weapon X Mailbag: What’s DeVonta Smith’s ceiling?

First training camp practice today, baby! Be sure to follow BLG on Twitter to keep updated on everything Eagles. BLG and Jimmy Kempski will also be bringing daily heat on BGN Radio during camp. Tune in!. Time for this week’s questions. I got a nice crop of them. @vroomrags: What...
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

WR DeVonta Smith reflects on first Training Camp practice

Eagle eyes were on rookie DeVonta Smith as he participated in his first NFL Training Camp practice on Wednesday. Smith was all smiles on the field. With Day 1 in the books, the 22-year-old Heisman Trophy winner has a lot of expectations for this upcoming season. "I feel like individually...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Lane Johnson Reveals Eagles’ Nickname For DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles made it clear how much they wanted DeVonta Smith back in April, trading up to draft the Heisman Trophy winner. Thus far, Smith has made good on his first-round status, impressing teammates in OTAs and minicamp. The next step is training camp this month before the season opens in September.
NFLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Camp Notes: DeVonta Smith, Zach Ertz and Injury Notes

The Eagles stepped on the field for the first-time under new head coach Nick Sirianni on Wednesday, but it was another first-year contributor that many fans will have their eyes on during training camp, first round pick DeVonta Smith. Smith, the No. 10 overall pick, stuck around after practice to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy