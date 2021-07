UMass Law Professor Margaret Drew was featured on a “MeToo” Podcast sponsored by the American Bar Foundation in a series called “Whose Law Is It Anyway?”. The episode titled “Yes, No, and MeToo” explored violence against women in the context of Title IX. Professor Drew discussed the history of women’s perceived lack of credibility and how that manifests in sexual assault cases. Professor Drew broke down how lawyers can shift their focus to the safety needs of their clients during cases. “What the civil system needs to do is really provide survivors with what they need to remain independent,” said Drew. She closed her discussion by talking about her optimism for future change.