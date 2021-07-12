Black, Latino Amazon drivers withdraw lawsuit over background checks

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - A group of former Amazon.com Inc delivery drivers on Monday withdrew a proposed nationwide class action accusing the company of firing a disproportionate number of Black and Latino drivers after conducting criminal background checks on them.

Lawyers for the six plaintiffs from Fair Work PC and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, and Amazon's lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, said the claims in the 2018 lawsuit had been voluntarily dismissed in a joint filing in Boston federal court. It was not clear whether the parties had settled.

The plaintiffs claimed the retail giant violated federal and Massachusetts laws prohibiting workplace race discrimination when it fired them in 2016 over minor offenses uncovered by background checks conducted after they were hired. They said a proposed statewide class would include hundreds of drivers.

Seattle-based Amazon and its lawyers at Morgan Lewis did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the plaintiffs' lawyers.

Amazon, at the time the lawsuit was filed, was only the latest employer to be hit with claims that its background checks disproportionately affected Black and Latino workers. Target Corp in 2018 agreed to pay $3.7 million to settle similar claims in a proposed nationwide class action. The U.S. Census Bureau paid $15 million to settle similar race bias claims in 2016.

And Amazon itself, in 2018, agreed to give $5 million worth of its gift cards to more than 450,000 job applicants across the country to settle a lawsuit claiming its background checks violated federal law.

The plaintiffs in Monday's case sued in state court in 2018, and Amazon removed the case to federal court in early 2019. The plaintiffs claimed that Blacks and Latinos are arrested and incarcerated at higher rates than whites, so any policy such as Amazon's that requires workers with criminal records to be terminated would have an unlawful disparate impact.

They cited 2012 guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that says background checks that disproportionately impact a protected group must be "job related for the positions in question and consistent with business necessity" to be valid under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Amazon in response to the lawsuit has said it conducts comprehensive background checks to ensure safety and customer trust, and that the process is focused on job-related criminal and motor vehicle convictions and does not consider race, gender, ethnicity, religion or other protected characteristics.

