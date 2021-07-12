Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What you should know about Astros' first pick Tyler Whitaker

By Matt Young
MySanAntonio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros didn’t get to make a pick until the third round of the Major League Baseball draft Monday, but when it was their turn, they think they grabbed a guy with first-round talent. With pick No. 87 in the draft – and the Astros’ first selection since their first-...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Baseball America#Baseball Player#Major League Baseball#Gorman High School#Mlb Com#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/28

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBwiproud.com

Marlins trade OF Marte to A’s and RHP García to Astros

MIAMI (AP) — Buried in last place in the NL East, the Miami Marlins made an impact on the AL West race with two trades Wednesday. Miami sent right-handed reliever Yimi García to the Houston Astros, and traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics. The Astros sent outfielder Bryan...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This massive trade package could land two Cubs stars

Fans knew something along these lines had to happen. It was unclear who it’d be with, but the Los Angeles Dodgers simply needed to show they were willing to be aggressive before the Friday 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Now we have a telling indicator president of baseball operations Andrew...
MLBBleacher Report

Starling Marte Reportedly Traded from Marlins to Athletics for Jesus Luzardo

Starling Marte is on the move again. Less than a year after Marte was traded to Miami by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Marlins shipped the 32-year-old to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the A's will send Jesus Luzardo to...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays trade target: Kyle Gibson

The Tampa Bay Rays are seeking a pitcher for the end of the world... series. One of the most active teams on the trade speculation market, the Rays have been linked to numerous throwers from myriad teams over the past few days. However, the one with the most smoke blowing around him is Kyle Gibson of the Texas Rangers.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alex Verdugo's homer lifts Red Sox over Blue Jays

Alex Verdugo crushed a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning to carry the Boston Red Sox past the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in the opener of a four-game series Monday night. Verdugo (three RBIs) capped the Red Sox's second dramatic comeback in as many days as they...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Starts in right field Tuesday

Vaughn started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Royals. Vaughn, who had played mostly in left field this season, moved across the outfield to accommodate the return of Eloy Jimenez. This was his first start and second appearance as a right fielder. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he didn't expect Jimenez's return to cost Vaughn at-bats, and he meant it. It's unclear if Vaughn will be the primary right fielder going forward, or if that could change when Luis Robert (hip) returns. Although Robert is a center fielder, La Russa could opt for a better fielder in right, like Adam Engel or Brian Goodwin. In that event, Vaughn could get regular at-bats as the designated hitter.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade rumors: Max Scherzer talks intensifying; Dodgers interested in Craig Kimbrel

The MLB trade deadline looms on Friday. With just a few days to go, the rumor mill is churning. We'll round up the hottest rumors here throughout the day. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nationals' trade talks involving ace Max Scherzer are "intensifying," to the point where a deal could be reached before Thursday. Morosi adds that the three top teams in the National League West -- the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres -- are believed to be involved, along with other clubs.
MLBSportsGrid

Corey Dickerson Could Start Rehab Assignment This Week

The Toronto Blue Jays knew when they acquired Corey Dickerson that he wouldn’t join the team immediately, but it appears the hard-hitting outfielder is nearing a return to action. Jays’ manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed today that Dickerson could start his rehabilitation assignment later this week. https://twitter.com/KeeganMatheson/status/1419763164456030208. Dickerson has missed the...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Ray expected to start for the Blue Jays against Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (49-47, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (62-39, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (8-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-5, 4.99 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +113, Blue...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Is Joey Gallo a viable target for the Oakland A’s?

Until the trade deadline passes on Friday, there will be plenty of rumors, some far more credible than others. There will be plenty of speculation as to what the A’s should do, and which players they should target. MLB.com has joined in that speculation, saying that the A’s should make a move to acquire Joey Gallo from the Rangers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Oakland A’s: 3 prospects that could be traded

Although the Oakland A’s hold a playoff spot, they are in trouble. The Seattle Mariners have pulled to within 1.5 games of the Wild Card, and are on the search for anything that can improve their roster. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto has not been shy about making any trade possible if he feels it will improve the roster for the long haul or to make the team more competitive.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds, Bets: Nick Pivetta O/U 5.5 Strikeout Prop

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Nick Pivetta O/U 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Blue Jays. Nick Pivetta will make...

Comments / 0

Community Policy