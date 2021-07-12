What you should know about Astros' first pick Tyler Whitaker

Vaughn started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Royals. Vaughn, who had played mostly in left field this season, moved across the outfield to accommodate the return of Eloy Jimenez. This was his first start and second appearance as a right fielder. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he didn't expect Jimenez's return to cost Vaughn at-bats, and he meant it. It's unclear if Vaughn will be the primary right fielder going forward, or if that could change when Luis Robert (hip) returns. Although Robert is a center fielder, La Russa could opt for a better fielder in right, like Adam Engel or Brian Goodwin. In that event, Vaughn could get regular at-bats as the designated hitter.