It’s only been a mere couple of weeks since the United Auto Workers (UAW) union revised its mask mandate for autoworkers, allowing vaccinated employees to work mask-free for the first time in over a year. This decision came after the CDC revised its guidance on face coverings in May, suggesting that those who have been vaccinated no longer needed to wear masks indoors in most settings. However, now that the CDC has reversed course on that decision as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to gain a foothold in the U.S., Ford mask mandates have changed once again as well.