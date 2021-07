As Covid numbers rise and the more contagious delta variant spreads throughout the United States, people want to know what they can do stay safe. With talk of some vaccines being less effective against infection with delta — including research released Monday from New York University, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showing that Johnson & Johnson's one shot is likely less effective against delta — and news of third booster mRNA shot being tested and in some countries selectively administered, many are even wondering if they should try and hack more protection by seeking out a second or third shot or by mixing and matching vaccines.