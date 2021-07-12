Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Atrium secures approval to build $154M hospital

By Alia Paavola
beckershospitalreview.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received approval to build a $154 million, 30-bed hospital in Cornelius, N.C., the system said July 12. In addition to the inpatient beds, the 160,000-square-foot hospital will house eight observation beds, two operating rooms and a C-section operating room, eight emergency department bays and a helipad. It also will offer pharmacy, imaging and lab services. Atrium said the 30 inpatient beds and two operating rooms will be relocated from existing Atrium Health facilities.

