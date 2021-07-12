Cancel
Study: Almost All Consumers Track Packages, And Many Find It Addictive

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetailers wondering just how often they need to send delivery updates for online purchases should note these statistics from 4over: 96% of shoppers track deliveries, 40% daily, 37% a few times before it is delivered, 17% several times a day and 3% rarely if ever. Moreover, 57% say tracking is...

