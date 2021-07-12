Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Hit the Road’ (‘Jadde Khaki’): Film Review | Cannes 2021

By Jordan Mintzer
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It can take time for certain filmmakers to make their first feature, and at 37 years old, Iranian writer-director Panah Panahi is not necessarily an early bloomer. Then again, when you’re the child of Jafar Panahi (The White Balloon, Crimson Gold, Taxi), one of the world’s most respected auteurs, winner of top awards at the Berlin, Venice and Locarno festivals, and championed by the industry for a stance against the Iranian government that lead to a six-year prison sentence and 20-year ban from filmmaking in his homeland, it makes sense to stop and consider things before trying to direct a movie yourself.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abbas Kiarostami
Person
Jafar Panahi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Short Film#Feature Film#Iranian#Crimson Gold#Persian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Lamb’ Trailer: Noomi Rapace Makes a Shocking Discovery in A24’s Strangest Horror Yet

One of the buzziest films not in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this month was Valdimar Jóhannsson’s directorial debut “Lamb,” an atmospheric horror movie starring Noomi Rapace with such a bonkers plot that festival attendees couldn’t stop talking about it. The film was picked up by A24 before the start of Cannes. The studio has a great track record turning moody horror films into word-of-mouth hits, from “Hereditary” to “The Witch,” “Midsommar,” and more. Time will tell if “Lamb” joins the club, but A24’s first trailer is doing everything it can to stir up anticipation.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Blue Bayou’

Artless, unconversant with nuance or subtlety and fond of hitting every nail right on the head, Blue Bayou nonetheless gets to the nitty-gritty and some of the most vexing emotional issues surrounding immigration. As contrived and ham-fisted as it may be much of the time, this Universal/Focus Features Un Certain Regard entry triggered one of strongest audience reactions seen this year in Cannes, so there could be some hungry young viewers out there waiting for just such topically-themed and just-different-enough melodrama.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Story of My Wife’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

In The Story of My Wife (A feleségem története), the strong auteurist voice of one of Eastern Europe’s most fascinating filmmakers, Hungarian distaff director Ildikó Enyedi (My 20th Century, Simon the Magician, On Body and Soul), seems not only muted but even slightly musty. This adaptation of Milán Füst’s most famous novel, set in the 1920s in Paris, Hamburg and at sea, is divided into chapters and should feel novelistic. Instead, especially its midsection more often feels like an endless feuilleton in which an upright Dutch sea captain and his flighty French wife seem to play a monotonous game of cat and mouse, of flirting with the suspicion of infidelity.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tilda Swinton in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s ‘Memoria’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

For anyone wondering if Memoria, slow-cinema master Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s first film in English (and Spanish) and his first made outside his native Thailand, would be a radical departure, the answer is a decisive no. The director’s abiding fascination with dreams, nature, time, solitude and of course memory flow like liquid through this lyrical enigma, which maintains his characteristic aesthetic purity of long static takes, meditative pacing and intimacy negotiated from a coolly scrutinizing distance. Starring Tilda Swinton as a foreigner in Colombia who becomes obsessed with tracing a sound that invades her sleep, this is a sensory experience that unfolds beyond narrative, often in empty spaces and hushed solemnity.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘A Hero’: Asghar Farhadi’s Moral Quandary Film Questions The Weight of a Good Deed [Cannes Review]

In “A Hero” (“Ghahreman”), Asghar Farhadi blurs the line of innocence and guilt in a fraught drama about the true weight of a good deed. During a two-day reprieve from prison, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi) and his girlfriend Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldust) discover a handbag full of golden coins. Though Rahim briefly debates selling them to help offset the cost of his debts to Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the gold exchange rate is unsatisfactorily low, and he resolves to track down the original owner and return them. A tearfully grateful woman comes forward as the bag’s original owner, and Rahim’s sister Mali (Maryam Shahdaei) willingly hands them over—an act that conveniently happens to be good press for Rahim’s prison. With a little help from a local charity, the good deed becomes something of a local fascination, and Rahim is no longer an anonymous debt-ridden prisoner but instead a celebrated good samaritan. Yet when more details emerge about the woman who claimed the bag, Rahim’s good deed is put into question, as well as his public image.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Vortex’: Cannes Review

Gaspar Noé’s last taboo is old age and dementia and an utterly sobering experience. Dir Gaspar Noé. France. 2021. 140 mins. Since the start of his career, Gaspar Noé has traded gleefully on a reputation as the malign hobgoblin of French cinema, delighting in giving viewers a disturbing time in films including I Stand Alone and Irreversible. But this time, it’s his hardcore fans who may be shocked. His new film Vortex, playing in the Cannes Premiere section, deals in taboo and horror, but not as you’d expect. The taboo addressed is one of the most unmentionable in cinema, and indeed in Western culture – old age. And the horror is one that hovers over us all – the possibility of dementia followed by death. The title Vortex might suggest a cult-chiller follow-up to Noé’s Enter The Void, but this is an utterly sober experience, troubling in a very new way for Noé. It’s his most mature film, an unabashedly and audaciously experimental work. Given its all-out grimness, prospects will ride on Noé’s auteur status, but it should be a major talking point at festivals.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Tsugua Diaries’: Cannes Review

Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro deliver .the oddest, most playful product of lockdown cinema. Dirs. Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes. Portugal. 2021. 102 mins. ‘Tsugua’ is not a place, it’s more a state of being – and it’s also the word ‘August’ in reverse. It gives its name to a film made largely in August – in Portuguese, ‘Agosto’, hence the original title Diários de Otsoga – by experimentally minded duo Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes. Fazendeiro is known for her documentaries (Black Sun, Motu Maeva) while Gomes has become a festival favourite with his hybrid fictions (The Arabian Nights, Our Beloved Month of August). So, given their respective approaches, it’s fair to be perplexed about the specific nature of their very ludic collaboration – which could be seen as a either a documentary about the making of a fiction film, or a fiction about a documentary, or both. Either way, this intensely meta, but very laidback experiment in COVID-era cinema is one of the more idiosyncratic highlights in this year’s Directors Fortnight, and while it’s too wilfully esoteric to have the niche commerciality of previous Gomes films like Tabu, festivals should take to it warmly.
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

Post-COVID Cannes Film Festival Rejects Notion That Cinema Must Return to ‘Normal’ (Opinion)

For all those hoping that the in-person 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival would mark a return to “normal,” the winner of this year’s Palme d’Or must have been a shocker — not the choice by Spike Lee’s jury (the choice was solid) so much as the movie itself: “Titane,” a radical queer take on the monster movie that bends the rules of genre, gender and gore.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Lamb Review – Cannes 2021

Valdimar Jóhansson’s superb debut feature is a story that seems taken from an Icelandic fable as old as the hills whilst being as new and exciting as any film seen this yearin Cannes (where it is screening in the Un Certain Regard section). With three strong central performances and some stunning surprises, not to mention the added bonus of excellent cameos from a dog, a cat and a flock of sheep, this film is not to be missed.
Traffic Accidentsheyuguys.com

Titane Review – Cannes 2021

Titane is the sort of horror revenge-thriller in which every detail is a spoiler. Violent, shocking (sometimes shockingly violent) twists are so common in the first half that any revelation would take away from the high-octane viewing experience Titane promises – and delivers on. Starring Agatha Rousselle as dancer-turned-imposter Alexia,...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Nitram’

A decade after making a strong impression with his debut feature, The Snowtown Murders, Australian director Justin Kurzel has turned up at the Cannes Film Festival with another arresting mass-murder drama in Nitram. The subject is the worst lone-gunman mass killing in the country’s history, and the film disturbingly teases out the misfit’s unstable personality, along with the ease with which he assembled a massive collection of artillery. In the end, the case directly resulted in the country’s far more stringent firearms laws. This is a strong piece of work.
Moviesworldofreel.com

The Best Films of Cannes 2021

This was a Cannes Film Festival that reignited my love for the movies. Sure, the lineup wasn’t on-par with the remarkable 2016, 2018 and 2019 editions of the festival, but its main goal was met: to reboot le septième art. And, it worked. Oh, so wonderfully. To be surrounded again by friends, old and new, to again be at the mecca of the medium, no words could describe how important and vital this 74th edition of the festival was to rev back up the engine again.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

‘Casablanca Beats’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Stories of young talents working their way to maturity and success via classes in music/dance/poetry etc. have become their own genre, and a pretty dull one by now. But director Nabil Ayouch gets it right in Casablanca Beats, communicating the creative excitement of hip-hop from the Moroccan ghetto, where a dedicated former rapper teaches it with cool, focused passion. It’s the first of Ayouch’s features to land in Cannes competition (Horses of God played in Un Certain Regard, Much Loved in Directors’ Fortnight) and its mix of political messaging and rousing songs should rally both critics and audiences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy