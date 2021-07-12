Special Weather Statement issued for Lanier by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lanier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL BERRIEN AND NORTHERN LANIER COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lakeland, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Weber and Bannockburn.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0