Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Tift, Turner by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Irwin; Tift; Turner SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN COOK...IRWIN NORTHERN BERRIEN...SOUTHEASTERN TURNER...NORTHEASTERN COLQUITT AND TIFT COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 523 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lenox, or 9 miles northwest of Nashville, moving north at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tifton, Ocilla, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Mystic, Unionville, Phillipsburg, Eldorado, Gladys, Osierfield, Glory, Harding, Waterloo, Pinetta, Inaha, Irwinville and Irwinville Airport.alerts.weather.gov
