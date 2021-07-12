Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Matamoras, Bushkill, Milford, Dingmans Ferry, Pecks Pond, Twin Lakes and Tamiment. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
