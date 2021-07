Ute;top: -21px;left: -21px;color: black;display: none;cursor: pointer;-webkit-text-stroke: 1px white;" onclick="">✖. One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates journeying to many insane locales across the seas of the Grand Line, with the current Wano Arc seeing Luffy and his friends struggling against the power of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it seems as if an upcoming collaboration will take Eiichiro Oda's creations to the stars. In an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the regular publication will highlight the crossover project in the "Kibo Discover Project" which will see One Piece teaming up with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to promote science and the exploration of outer space.