Robby Krieger of The Doors: First-Ever ‘Set the Night on Fire’ Coming 10/12, Pre-Orders Up Now

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 12, Little, Brown & Company will publish Set the Night on Fire, the first official memoir from legendary guitarist Robby Krieger of the Doors. Given the scope of the Doors’ history and contributions to music over the years, this comes with significant anticipation. It ought to be a real treat for fans of Krieger, whose unmistakable presence was one of the strongest elements of the Los Angeles’ band’s dynamic sound.

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Comments / 0

