There is nothing quite like taking a vacation during the summer. You can go camping with your S-O or score a vacation rental for the perfect girls' trip. But the cost that comes along with travel is sometimes a little hard to swallow. On top of renting a place to stay, you need to stock up on travel-sized products, buy plenty of food, and figure out your vacation wardrobe. That's why we rounded up 10 rental apps — for everything from boats to camera gear — that will save you some cash so you can vacation guilt-free.