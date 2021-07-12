Victoria National Announces Details of Korn Ferry Tour Championship
After a year with no fans, spectators will be back in the crowd at Victoria National Golf Club for the tenth annual Korn Ferry Tour Championship. The tournament begins in Newburgh at Victoria National on Sunday, August 29 with the beginning of the pro-am tournament, and the event concludes on Sunday, September 5 with the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, and local Indiana leaders are excited to have more events returning to the area.www.wevv.com
