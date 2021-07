ALPINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators said Friday several teens were in a stolen SUV that was involved in a fiery crash during a police chase in New Jersey. It happened Thursday evening on Route 9W in Alpine. Police said the driver of the SUV nearly ran over a responding officer before losing control and hitting two other cars. Police said two teenage boys, 17 and 15, got out of the SUV and ran into a wooded area. The SUV caught fire with two other teens trapped inside. An officer extinguished the fire and pulled an 18-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy out. The teens who ran were found a short time later with apparent injuries from the crash. They are expected to be OK. Charges are pending.