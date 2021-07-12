Mississippi Aquarium celebrates Shark Week 2021

Mississippi Aquarium is proud to announce its first Shark Week with special programs, special guests, and much more. Join us July 12-18 as we celebrate our friend the shark. “Our team is thrilled to host Mississippi Aquarium’s first celebration of Shark Week,” said Meredith Horn, Vice President of Guest Experience and Education. “The week will be packed with added presentations, activities, games, fun photo opportunities, and of course, everything will revolve around the amazing world of sharks.”