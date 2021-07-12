Restoring the Roar: An Overview for a Safe Return to the Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Playing a first home game in almost a week, the West Virginia Miners fell 10-1 to the Chillicothe Paints Friday night in Beckley. Chillicothe opened the scoring with two runs in the third, adding another in the fifth before the Miners could answer. Brandon Galindo scored in the bottom of the frame on a fielder’s choice, but the hosts would held to four hits throughout the night; two of them came from Isaac Miller.