Restoring the Roar: An Overview for a Safe Return to the Stadium
When sports events returned after cancellations and delays as the prominence of COVID diminished, stadiums were silent. Crowds were replaced by cardboard cutouts and noise recordings—the fan experience was noticeably absent. While championships and victories were celebrated, the in-person fan participation was underscored by the inability to high-five strangers and no pregame tailgating. The electricity of a sold-out stadium proved to be essential to the sporting atmosphere.www.sportico.com
