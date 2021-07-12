A different kind of Open will unfold this week, but take heart — it’s still The Open
This hurts, filing this little stick of words from our Philadelphia bureau and not from a seaside tent. The first British Open I ever attended, in 1985, was at Royal St. George’s, and this week it’s there again. That’s the lede, buried or otherwise, in any of a hundred stories you might read this week: the British Open is being played. It’ll be a little different, but they’re going to play this thing.golf.com
Comments / 0