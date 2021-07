The thing about withholding plot information is that you must generally divulge that which you’ve held back at some point. To simply ignore that your audience is in the dark as far as the big picture is concerned is a sure-fire way to lose interest. Because what’s the point then? What are we really watching if the endgame leaves its characters in the same exact place they were before? I think writer/director Wyatt Rockefeller hopes that his feature debut Settlers will succeed for no other reason than the fact that it attempts to find some semblance of circuitous repetition. When you’re dealing with science fiction colored by the selfishness and greed of humanity, that type of narrative often plays—if it provides something to latch onto.