It’s bad enough that thugs around the country are sending abuse to England’s heroic young football stars, but now it’s emerged that a Tory MP lashed out at Marcus Rashford, too.Natalie Elphike sent a WhatsApp message to colleagues snidely suggesting that the 23-year-old should have spent more time “perfecting his game” than “playing politics”.Elphicke penned the comment after the Manchester United icon missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night, as the Three Lions saw the longed-for trophy slip from their grasp.The Dover MP said in her note: “They lost – would it be ungenerous to...