The 'toxicity' and 'loneliness' of #workingwhileBlack

This week on The Maris Review, Kristen Radtke joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book,. When you look at our political divide, there’s this cliche that people are afraid of things they don’t understand. But it’s more like people are afraid of things they don’t have access to or that they think they’re not a part of. Biologically, when we feel separate or isolated from other people, we’re trained to experience that as a threat. In evolution we were supposed to be afraid of people we didn’t know because they might steal our food. That’s a biological thing we need to override, which is one of the arguments of the book. It really is the root of so much of the problem. It’s a paranoia.