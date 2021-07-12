Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The 'toxicity' and 'loneliness' of #workingwhileBlack

Argus Observer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Black women from different generations have a candid conversation about navigating racism in the workplace.

www.argusobserver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxicity#Loneliness#Black Women#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Mental HealthDaily Item

Letter: Loneliness is a problem

It is my opinion that the least talked-about major social problem that we have in our country is loneliness. I believe that it was Henry David Thoreau who said that most people “lead lives of quiet desperation.” You can be surrounded by a lot of people who know you, including family members, yet still feel very lonely and like you are all alone in this world.
SocietyThought Catalog

The Difference Between ‘Toxic’ And ‘Divine’ Masculinity

The past few years have made me ask myself very deep questions about what it means to be a man in this day and age. Is all masculinity, I wondered, really toxic? I didn’t want to continue perpetuating unconscious (and perhaps harmful) behavior and stereotypes that had been passed down to me from a male-dominated society. I knew there must be another way.
Mental HealthPocono Record

Loneliness is dangerous

It is my opinion that the least talked-about major social problem that we have in our country is loneliness. I believe that it was Henry David Thoreau who said that most people "… lead lives of quiet desperation." You can be surrounded by a lot of people who know you, including family members, yet still feel very lonely and like you are all alone in this world. You can feel as if no one really loves you or cares for you. Caring for someone differs from simply caring "about" someone.
West Palm Beach, FLWashington Post

Loneliness stinks. Come back to your story.

(RNS) — I have just completed my first year as the interim rabbi at Temple Israel in West Palm Beach, Florida. This past year has been one of the most wonderful in my career. I love the congregation. I even like my congregants. Let me hasten to interject here —...
EducationJournal

Turning CRT toxic

Critical Race Theory has been a topic in colleges, mostly law schools, for decades and not a part of K-12 education. However, it is the latest example of conservatives redefining and weaponizing a term for political advantage. Christopher Rufo, the point man behind the conservative obsession with CRT, explained how they are “steadily driving up negative perceptions” and how “we will eventually turn it toxic.” He said, “The goal is to have the public see something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think CRT. We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constrictions that are unpopular with Americans.” In other words, they lie about it for their political benefit.
KidsWashington Post

Adolescent loneliness is not an aberration

For many years, Jean Twenge argued that modern technology, specifically social media, contributed to a significant increase in narcissistic behaviors among teenagers. Now she is arguing that smartphones are contributing to feelings of loneliness among teenagers. Which is it?. Narcissism and loneliness are hardly interchangeable personality traits and generally are...
Mental Healthourtownny.com

Loneliness and the Brain

Our social relationships, from the love and intimacy we share with family to the common courtesies we exchange with strangers, and everything in between, are life itself, as essential as the oxygen we breathe. Our connections to others are a powerful influence on our mental and physical health. People who enjoy strong social relationships live longer, healthier lives, and when they do get sick, they fare better. Research shows, for example, that having friends is as important for an individual’s overall well-being as eating right, getting enough exercise and not smoking. One study found that even casual friendships with “the more peripheral members of our social networks” carry a definite health benefit. Another linked friendship to greater resistance to the common cold.
Relationship AdviceEvening Star

Dealing with toxic relationships

We have all experienced toxicity in the workplace, in family or social relationships or working in a team toward a community goal. It distracts from productivity, impacts morale and can do irreparable harm. Be on the lookout for these behaviors. Sometimes it is a single lapse in judgment that can...
Mental HealthLiterary Hub

Kristen Radtke on the Biology of Loneliness

This week on The Maris Review, Kristen Radtke joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book,. When you look at our political divide, there’s this cliche that people are afraid of things they don’t understand. But it’s more like people are afraid of things they don’t have access to or that they think they’re not a part of. Biologically, when we feel separate or isolated from other people, we’re trained to experience that as a threat. In evolution we were supposed to be afraid of people we didn’t know because they might steal our food. That’s a biological thing we need to override, which is one of the arguments of the book. It really is the root of so much of the problem. It’s a paranoia.
InternetShelbyville Times-Gazette

Social media: Aiding loneliness?

Songwriters Lou Handman and Roy Turk asked the musical question back in 1926. A number of singers recorded the song in 1927. Probably Elvis Presley’s version, which he reluctantly recorded in 1960, is the most famous version. It appears that now more than ever the answer to the question is...
Mental HealthThe Guardian

It’s time to rethink what loneliness is

As a clinical psychologist who specializes in friendships and social connection, I am deeply concerned about the feelings of loneliness that so many of us are experiencing. Three in five American adults report feeling lonely and 18% (roughly 46 million people) report that they have just one person or nobody that they can trust or turn to for help in their personal lives. These worrisome numbers are echoed across studies and across borders.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Origins of Double Standards in Toxic Relationships

Double standards are exceedingly common and can destroy relationships. We may unconsciously learn two standards in early childhood from our emotional conditioning by parents. We may then automatically enact double standards and teach them to our children, unaware that we do so. Discovering how to both give and accept care...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy