Invasive pink salmon are surging in the European Arctic, even as native Atlantic salmon decline

By Atle Staalesen, The Independent Barents Observer
arctictoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fishing and Hunting Association in the Norwegian municipality of Sør-Varanger last week halted fishing in several of its local rivers. The ban comes as the number of Atlantic salmon reaches a new record low even amid a surge of invasive pink salmon. According to local fishermen, the rivers of...

www.arctictoday.com

