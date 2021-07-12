Cancel
The Best PS4 And PS5 Game Deals On The PlayStation Store Right Now

By Jenae Sitzes
Gamespot
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation Store has no shortage of game deals right now, with multiple sales bringing hundreds of PS4 and PS5 discounts from now until July 22. The spotlight PSN sale right now is Planet of the Discounts, which features a random assortment of games at excellent prices, including Resident Evil 3 for $19.79, Dead by Daylight for $15, and Doom Eternal's Deluxe Edition for just under $30--the latter two deals also get you the PS5 editions of those games.

