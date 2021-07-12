Cancel
Colleton County, SC

Colleton Medical Center updates birthing rooms

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColleton Medical Center has updated its labor and birthing suits. “The suites were updated top to bottom. Compared to the previous rooms, the new ones were renovated to capture a more at-home feel,” said Tara Stewart, associate vice president of Public Relations and Communications for the HCA South Atlantic Division, which includes Colleton Medical Center. “We also added soft lighting for a more relaxing atmosphere for pre delivery and after as well as during breastfeeding and bonding time between mom and baby,” she said.

Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
#Birthing#Cdc#Nursing Staff#Colleton Medical Center#Women S Services#Centricity Perinatal#Cpn#Newsweek#Leapfrog#Covid#Cdc#Hca
