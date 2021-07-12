Colleton Medical Center updates birthing rooms

The Telluride Regional Medical Center is seeking to hire a full-time Primary Care Nurse. The Primary Care Nurse is responsible for managing the individualized patient care by promoting and restoring patients' health through the nursing process; collaborating with physicians and multidisciplinary team members; providing physical and psychological support to patients, friends, and families; and supervising assigned team members. This position is reports to the Clinical Practice Manager and Medical Director. The ideal candidate will have graduated from an accredited school of nursing and hold a license in good standing as a Registered Nurse in the State of Colorado, in addition to evidence of Current Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification. A minimum of 2 years of experience in this function is required. Spanish medical interpretation is a plus. A competitive Salary and Benefits package is available and includes: Medical, Dental, Vision, PTO, 401(a) and 457 Retirement Plan options. This position is hourly/non-exempt position. The salary range for this position is $28-$33 per hour. Telluride Regional Medical Center is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer and healthcare provider, providing the highest quality, comprehensive Primary Care and exceptional Emergency & Trauma Services to all residents and visitors to our region. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all. Position will remain open until filled.