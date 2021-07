I was on the hunt for teeth. The rich, dark, wet earth forced itself under my fingernails as I scratched through roots and a few beetles. But no teeth. I needed those teeth. Or that’s what Clay Ecklund, my expedition leader, told our team of volunteer bone seekers recently on Isle Royale National Park. I squatted in the middle of a thick cedar swamp with John Warming and Lada Zednik. Nearby, Hal Hanson, another member of our group, sat behind a few downed trees, resting from an arduous hike through nearly unnavigable terrain.