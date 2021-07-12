Cancel
Colleges

Study spaces may become student rooms for record incoming class

By NATALIE FEDOR Summer Reporter
The Exponent
 16 days ago

Some freshmen in Purdue's record-breaking incoming class were informed in a Thursday email that despite meeting the housing deadline, they will be placed into "reconfigured" housing space, outside of the traditional dorms.

The Exponent obtained the email from an incoming freshman and reddit user u/objectivelyno2858.

"Purdue University will welcome its largest incoming class in history this fall and the demand for on-campus housing is high," the UR email reads. "So high, in fact, that we have entered into master-lease agreements with nearby apartment communities that meet our housing standards. This is not new for University Residences. We have entered into these agreements in the past and they have been successful for students.

"In addition, we have reconfigured spaces within our residence halls (like study areas, for example) into student rooms," it continued. "These spaces have the same security measures, furniture, and amenities of our traditional student rooms."

Unlike previous years, those placed in auxiliary housing will be given some choice in where they will be placed. The automated email also included a survey. Due to the room/apartment types varying by style and location, UR asked students to rank their preferences before they are manually assigned to a space.

According to the UR email, final housing assignments will be sent out to the students on July 23.

u/objectivelyno2858 is one of the incoming freshman that will be placed into auxiliary housing. They posted information they received about the temporary housing situation from the University Residences office on the r/Purdue sub-reddit.

"Triples and quads will be in Wiley, Cary, Tarkington, Shreve, and Meredith," UR allegedly said to the user in a phone call. "Quad pluses will be in some of those halls, but also in Purdue Village, 414 N. Russell, and Waldron.

"The quads are more expensive because they’re in a newer building/in a better location on campus," their post continued. "The quad pluses will be for <10 people, individual “dorms” with divider walls."

U/objectivelyno2858 responded to a private message, giving more insight into the survey.

"The survey asked us to rank how we’d prefer to be placed, between apartments in certain areas outside campus (East, Southeast, Northwest) and the different types of reconfigured student rooms – a triple, quad, or quad plus (quad plus being like 9 people in one room)," they said.

The auxiliary housing options given for the students were as follows:

  • $2,446-$3,670 per year for Central Campus Triple (Reconfigured Space in Residence Hall)
  • $3,646-$4,092 per year for Central Campus Quadruple (Reconfigured Space in Residence Hall)
  • $2,446-$3,646 per year for Central Campus Quadruple Plus (<10 occupants in large Residence Hall space)
  • $6,734-$7,638 per year for Northwest Campus Apartment (Master Leased Property)
  • $7,790 per year for Southeast Campus Apartment (Master Leased Property)
  • $7,782-$9,134 per year for East Campus Apartment (Master Leased Property)

The number of students who would be in one of these reconfigured housing spaces may be as high as 2,500 students, according to concerned parents and other Reddit users.

The Exponent called Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty Sunday around 2 p.m. after initially receiving reports of the auxiliary housing. Doty responded in an email around 4:30 p.m. Monday, saying "I'll see what I can find for you."

A letter sent under the alias "The parents of the 2,500" said their main concern was for the safety of the students who, despite signing their housing contract on time, may end up in housing "below a minimum threshold of quality and safety."

“The problem is simply one of not preparing adequately, knowing those challenges are on the table," the letter read, "as well as a problem of depth and exponentially, and lastly, withholding this massive oversight from the students and parents until after they are able to alter their college plans.”

The anonymous email address didn't immediately respond for further comment.

A Purdue News release said the incoming freshman class includes more than 10,000 students, topping last fall's record-breaking class by more than 1,200.

According to the Auxiliary Housing page on the University Residences website, all students who signed housing contract by May 5 are guaranteed some type of living space through University Residences.

“Due to the continued popularity of living on campus with returning students and a large freshman class, we utilize auxiliary and limited term housing spaces,” the website says. “To meet housing commitments, University Residences provides auxiliary space for students with signed housing contracts. In addition, a few spaces are designated as limited term housing where a student will be prioritized for placement into a permanent assignment."

Only 120 students were placed in Purdue temporary housing in 2018, followed by fewer than 60 students expected to be living in auxiliary spaces in 2019, according to previous Exponent reporting.

The Exponent published photos of some of the auxiliary spaces, which received national attention, in 2018. u/objectivelyno2858 said they suspected that the "quad pluses" may look similar to what it was in previous years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un8rV_0aulVPhc00
Styrofoam letters displayed on the sides of dressers point students to their respective beds in Shreve's temporary housing unit in 2018. EXPONENT FILE PHOTO

Buzzfeed News used photos from The Exponent in 2018 of the converted rooms, reporting on the unexpected student living conditions.

In 2018, Beth McCuskey said in a release that those in the 8 to 10 person temporary dorms are typically reassigned "within the first few weeks of class."

“I’m annoyed because of the size of this class in general,” the original reddit user wrote. “They shouldn’t accept more people than they have housing for... especially since this has happened in the past and it blew up back then too.”

In the chain of reddit comments, another user wrote, “Starting to regret choosing Purdue now.”

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

