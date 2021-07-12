Adopt A Highway Cleanup This Weekend

There will be an Adopt a Highway cleanup event this Saturday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says its volunteers will be on the sides of highways picking up trash throughout southwest Michigan, and drivers should watch out for them. With the Adopt a Highway program, community groups and businesses can sign up to be responsible for stretches of road in their area. There are more than 2,900 such groups in Michigan, and they save the state about $5 million per year, picking up more than 60,000 bags of trash. You’ll see the volunteers in green vests that are provided to them by MDOT. They’re also given the bags. The next Adopt a Highway cleanup event will be in September, and you can find out about being part of the program at Michigan.gov/AdoptAHighway.