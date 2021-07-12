Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Whack Job: This Made-in-Japan Mystery Guitar Reveals a World of Uncommon Tones

By Terry Carleton
Guitar Player
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a weirdo you don’t see too often. It’s essentially a no-namer made in Japan from 1964 to 1966 by Zenon. These are most often seen under the Victoria nameplate, which was most likely a marque an American distributor slapped on it, although some examples carry the name Zenon or, more rarely, Zimgar on the headstock. Regardless of the branding, this axe is very cool and sought-after.

www.guitarplayer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitars#Brass#Exhibit A#American#Italian#Japanese#Ez Pz#Ronni At Dinette#Teisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Guitar
Related
JapanMusicRadar.com

Boss reveals its first guitar: EURUS GS-1

In a surprising move, Boss has developed and unveiled its first electric guitar – or more specifically Electronic Guitar, as it names its new EURUS GS-1. And the distinction is significant here. The GS-1 EURUS GS-1 Electronic Guitar's synth capabilities go far beyond your usual 21st century electric. Made in...
TechnologySonic State

Plug In For Improved Acoustic Guitar Tone

Nembrini Audio launches Acoustic Voice guitar preamp plug-in 20/07/21. Guitar amp plugin specialist, Nembrini Audio, has launched Acoustic Voice, a preamp plugin which combines guitar and microphone simulation with studio preamp, modulation, delay and reverb controls. Igor Nembrini, founder and creator of Nembrini Audio, told us, "The plugin turns your...
San Jose, CAGuitar Player

Whack Job: 1966 Martin GT-75

This maple hollowbody electric guitar has mesmerized me for years – not just this model but this very guitar. It’s been hanging in the vintage vault at Guitar Showcase, one of my favorite haunts in San Jose, California. I was always curious why Martin, one of the oldest and most...
EntertainmentGuitar Player

Watch Freddie King Set the Gold Standard in Gibson PAF Humbucker Tone

When Gibson launched the Varitone-equipped ES-345 semi-hollowbody electric guitar in 1959 (priced $345) they promised “18 separate sounds" along with "hundreds of voices.” And in this incredible clip from the 1966 TV show The !!!! Beat Freddie King provides a masterclass on harnessing the full potential of the Gibson ES-345 as we hear it echoing through the studio on full tilt.
ScienceNew Scientist

How is gold made? The mysterious cosmic origins of heavy elements

EVERYONE knows that ancient alchemists were obsessed with making gold. They never cracked it. Everyone knows that too. But here’s something not a lot of people know: thousands of years later, we still don’t fully understand where gold comes from. We can find it on Earth, of course. But where in the universe it was first made has long been a cosmic-scale mystery.
Retailnintendosoup.com

Kirby Mini Nanoblock Figure Set Revealed In Japan

It looks like Kirby fans will finally be able to enjoy some nanoblock-building fun later this year!. Retail listings on Rakuten have revealed that Kawada will be releasing a new box-set of 6 Mini Nanoblock figures featuring Kirby, Waddle Dee, Kracko, and Meta Knight in September 2021. In particular, the set will feature the pink puffball in three different poses: neutral, inhaling, and floating!
TechnologyGuitar Player

Best Guitar Amps 2021: 10 Supreme Tube And Solid-State Amps For Home, Studio And Stage

One of the most challenging decisions a guitar player can make is picking the best guitar amp for them. It's a hotly contested question between many players - just how much of your tone comes from your amplifier, and how much is the electric guitar? While it’s true, your choice of six-string certainly influences your guitar tone greatly - as do your hands and overall technique - we would argue that your amp selection plays an equal-sized role in your quest for tone as your guitar.
CarsGuitar Player

Whack Job: 1965 Teisco Del Rey EP-10T

Most people don’t give Teisco guitars a second look, or if they do it’s only because the instruments have such an unusual appearance. One could argue that most of the Japanese company’s guitars don’t play well or sound that great. But while many of them were built to be mediocre starter guitars, there are a couple that deserve another glance, such as the Spectrum series and its fabled Spectrum V, a monument to electric guitar building.
TechnologyEngadget

Razer made slippers for World Snake Day

Just in time for World Snake Day, Razer has released a pair of slippers that feature the company’s adorable Sneki Snek mascot. For $49.99, they come with slip-resistant soles and plush inner lining that the company says will keep your feet “snug and warm during long gaming sessions. They’re also made from recycled materials. Before you dismiss the slippers as just another oddball product from Razer, we’ll point out that there’s a cool story behind them.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Gordon Smith reveals The Gatbsy – its first offset guitar

The great Gatsby? Gordon Smith's first offset electric guitar is certainly looking very promising on its launch with an impressive look and spec from the UK builder. Gordon Smith built its reputation on double cut and single cut designs and The Gatsby is bold new ground but the wide range of Gatsby Launch Edition options are a strong start.
Worldallkpop.com

Actress Lee Ji Ah reveals she used to play the bass guitar so often that her fingerprint faded on JTBC's 'Sea of Hope'

Actress Lee Ji Ah revealed that she had played the bass guitar until her fingerprints faded. On the July 27 broadcast of JTBC's variety show 'Sea of Hope', Kim Go Eun expressed her envy towards Rosé, and said, "You even play the guitar well. I always make up my mind that I will teach myself guitar, and then I just give up. Maybe I think I can also do it because my dad and brother play well after teaching themselves."
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: The 5 best new thrillers and mysteries to read in August

- - - The Ito family, at the center of Naomi Hirahara's vibrant suspense novel set in World War II Los Angeles and Chicago, were four of the more than 120,000 Japanese Americans rounded up by a U.S. government gripped by racial hysteria and transported to grim internment camps. Late in the war, many of those people were relocated to cities with labor shortages. Months after smart, take-no-guff Rose Ito, 23, arrives in Chicago, she is run over by a subway train and dies. Younger sister Aki scoffs at the coroner's verdict of suicide and sets out to uncover the ugly truth. Author of the Mas Arai and Ellie Rush mysteries, Hirahara has drawn a devastating picture of a family in crisis and a nation's monumental blunder. (Available Aug. 3)
Gamblingbleedingcool.com

Ravensburger Reveals American Monsters & New Mystery Board Games

Ravensburger revealed two new haunting board games on the way as both of them have a bit of horror and mystery to them. The two games in question are Horrified: American Monsters and Echoes: An Audio Mystery Game, both of which have their own flavor when it comes to keeping players on their toes. The first one, obviously aimed more at horror, is a new take on the Horrified: Universal Monsters game they released a couple of years ago. Meanwhile, those who love deduction and mystery titles will be happy with the two selections from Echoes, as you'll have a card game with a mobile app to guide the story. You can read more about both below as they're both set to release this Fall.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

EA reveals Montreal-made Dead Space remake

Following a month of rumours, EA has confirmed that it’s bringing back its acclaimed Dead Space survival horror series. As previous reports suggested, the new game is being developed by Montreal’s EA Motive (Star Wars: Squadrons) and serves as a remake of the original Dead Space. The brief announcement trailer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy