Whack Job: This Made-in-Japan Mystery Guitar Reveals a World of Uncommon Tones
Here’s a weirdo you don’t see too often. It’s essentially a no-namer made in Japan from 1964 to 1966 by Zenon. These are most often seen under the Victoria nameplate, which was most likely a marque an American distributor slapped on it, although some examples carry the name Zenon or, more rarely, Zimgar on the headstock. Regardless of the branding, this axe is very cool and sought-after.www.guitarplayer.com
