Whack Job: This Made-in-Japan Mystery Guitar Reveals a World of Uncommon Tones

Ravensburger revealed two new haunting board games on the way as both of them have a bit of horror and mystery to them. The two games in question are Horrified: American Monsters and Echoes: An Audio Mystery Game, both of which have their own flavor when it comes to keeping players on their toes. The first one, obviously aimed more at horror, is a new take on the Horrified: Universal Monsters game they released a couple of years ago. Meanwhile, those who love deduction and mystery titles will be happy with the two selections from Echoes, as you'll have a card game with a mobile app to guide the story. You can read more about both below as they're both set to release this Fall.