Amid her conservatorship battle, Britney Spears has been using her Instagram account to speak directly to her fans about her life and how she's feeling. On Saturday evening, Spears took to social media, sharing an image that said "Take me as I am or kiss my a—, eat s—, and step on Legos." She expounded on the idea in a lengthy and rage-filled caption, calling out people who think her Instagram presence is strange. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" Spears wrote.