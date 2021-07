The Biden administration is planning to open a new Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem — Israel’s capital and the location of the United States Embassy to Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the decision as “an important way for our country to engage with and provide support to the Palestinian people,” and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it was a step to “rebuild the relationship with the Palestinian leaders.” But such a move will have a profound impact on U.S.-Israel relations and Israeli sovereignty, and represents a much more consequential revision of U.S. policy than first meets the eye.