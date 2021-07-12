Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Guatemalan president threatens to crack down on protests

By GUATEMALA CITY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1muZ_0aulU3VU00
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei speaks at a new facility to receive deported Guatemalans at La Aurora Air Force base during its inauguration ceremony also attended by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

The president of Guatemala vowed Monday to crack down on demonstrators complaining of mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and protesting delays in shipments of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine.

A crowd of about 300 protesters gathered Saturday in the main square of the capital to demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei for his failure to obtain enough vaccine.

On Monday, banners appeared on several streets in Guatemala City demanding Giammattei resign.

Referring to the protests, Giammattei said: “We are going to limit this type of thing. I think this is enough already.”

“These people are spreading the virus and causing more problems, that is what they want and they are spreading it through a series of illegal demonstrations,” he added.

Giammattei signed a deal for 16 million doses of the two-dose Russian vaccine, and paid 50%, or almost $80 million, up front. But only about 550,000 Sputnik doses have arrived so far.

About 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been donated by the United States. But with just over 2 million doses, Guatemala doesn’t have nearly enough for its 17 million people.

Opposition legislator Andrea Villagrán said it was unacceptable that the government was focusing its efforts on limiting protests rather than containing the pandemic.

“What he really wants is to quash freedom of expression,” Villagrán said. “If he really wanted to address the issue of the pandemic, there are other mechanisms they are not using, like ensuring that malls, restaurants and tourist spots comply with (sanitary) measures.”

So far, Guatemala has registered almost 320,000 coronavirus cases and 9,721 COVID-19 deaths.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

514K+
Followers
288K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Giammattei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemalan#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Eswatini Authorities Crack Down on 'Satanic' Anti-Monarchy Protesters

MBABANE (Reuters) -Eswatini police fired teargas and water cannon at anti-monarchy protesters on Friday, the head of a teachers' union said, while videos on social media showed demonstrators running away as shots rang out in the background. Campaigners organised the latest round of demonstrations after the authorities quashed days of...
ProtestsMiami Herald

After the protests, Cuban government cracks down on social media leaders

The Cuban government has cracked down on social media activists and influencers after the protests that exploded across the island on Sunday and were harshly repressed, leaving at least one dead, dozens of injured and hundreds arrested. Several Twitter and other digital media activists who protested peacefully were detained in...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Hundreds protest ouster of Guatemalan anti-graft crusader

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -Hundreds of Guatemalans protested outside the presidential palace on Saturday against the ouster of anti-graft fighter Juan Francisco Sandoval, who fled the country overnight after being stripped of his post in a move that sparked a global outcry. Sandoval, who had led the Guatemalan Special Prosecutor’s Office...
Public SafetyABC News

Police in Nicaragua arrest another opposition leader

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- Police in Nicaragua arrested on Tuesday academic José Antonio Peraza, the leader of the opposition alliance White and Blue National Unity. Peraza, a political science professor, was the 22nd opposition leader arrested, in addition to seven potential presidential candidates detained in a crackdown that started two months ago. Almost all were detained under broad accusations of treason.
Protestswcn247.com

Hungarians protest over alleged government spying

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Around 1,000 protesters in Hungary’s capital have demanded answers to allegations that the country’s right-wing government used powerful spyware to secretly monitor critical journalists, lawyers and business figures. The demonstration Monday came more than a week after revelations by an international investigation that the digital devices of about 300 individuals had been targeted by the spyware in Hungary. Some protesters demanded the resignation of Hungary's government under hard-line Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Officials have declined to confirm or deny whether the government used the Pegasus software. But they maintain that all secret surveillance activities are conducted in accordance with Hungarian law.
Americassandiegouniontribune.com

Concern rises over anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY — The firing of Guatemala’s top anti-corruption prosecutor and new allegations that someone close to the attorney general was soliciting bribes for protection from investigations have increased concerns that what little capacity the country still had to battle corruption is being dismantled from within. Juan Francisco Sandoval, head...
ProtestsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Hungarians protest against alleged illegal surveillance with Pegasus spyware

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – About 1,000 Hungarians protested on Monday over allegations that the government used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware for illegal surveillance of public figures in Hungary, drawing comparisons with the country’s communist past. Protesters gathered at the House of Terror Museum in the capital, Budapest, which commemorates victims of Nazism...
PoliticsStamford Advocate

El Salvador court orders pre-trial detention of ex-officials

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A judge in El Salvador ordered the pre-trial arrest of 10 former government officials, including ex-President Salvador Sánchez Cerén, on corruption charges Wednesday. All of the former officials were part of the government of ex-President Mauricio Funes. Sánchez Cerén served as his vice president...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Dozens detained in Cuba after massive anti-government rally

The biggest anti-government protests in Cuba for decades have led to people being detained as of Tuesday, according to the exiled Cubalex human rights group. What's happening: Amnesty International said in a statement Monday it had received reports of "internet blackouts, arbitrary arrests" and "excessive use of force" after thousands of people demonstrated against the communist government across Cuba Sunday.
U.S. PoliticsArgus Press

US suspends cooperation with Guatemala attorney general

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has suspended cooperation with Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office in response to the firing of its top anti-corruption prosecutor, saying Tuesday that it has “lost confidence” in the Central American country’s willingness to fight corruption. U.S. State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Groups say Myanmar journalists in peril amid crackdown

BANGKOK (AP) — Journalists in Myanmar face extreme peril as the military-controlled government cracks down on independent reporting, human rights and media advocates say. The government installed by the military in a Feb. 1 takeover has criminalized many aspects of reporting and arrested dozens of journalists, driving many into hiding or exile.
Florida StateNPR

How Cuba Protests Reveal Biden's Political Challenges In South Florida

The widespread protests across Cuba this past weekend revealed significant political challenges President Biden faces as he seeks to support the demonstrations without hurting their cause — or his own political interest. Biden says the United States stands with the thousands of Cubans who have taken to the streets to...
ProtestsNew York Post

Why Cuba’s youth are revolting now against the island’s dictators

Something wondrous has happened in Cuba: For the very first time in the 62 years since the Castro dynasty turned the island into a totalitarian dystopia, Cubans have taken to the streets from one end of the island to the other, denouncing their repressive regime and calling for freedom. They...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Bernie Sanders blames US sanctions for Cuban protests while AOC silent

Outspoken socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained silent as of early Tuesday about violent protests erupting in Cuba, while Sen. Bernie Sanders finally spoke out — to blame US sanctions rather than decades of Communist dictatorship. “All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society,” Sanders...
Advocacynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Raúl Castro reappears in emergency meeting prompted by protests in Cuba

Raúl Castro, the octogenarian leader who is still the ultimate authority in Cuba, came out of retirement to attend an emergency meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo to deal with the islandwide protests that have shaken the six-decade-old regime. The meeting, reported by the official Communist Party daily Granma, took...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Crowd in Haiti chants "Joe Biden" amid hopes to claim asylum in U.S. after assassination of president

A Haitian-American who was arrested in the killing of Haiti's president had worked as a confidential informant to the Drug Enforcement Administration, CBS News has learned. During last week's attack at President Jovenel Moïse's home, gunmen could be heard announcing themselves as DEA agents, but the DEA says the gunmen were not acting on its behalf.

Comments / 2

Community Policy