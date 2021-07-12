VIDEO: Group demands end to Lamont's executive powers

The Michigan Federation of Independent Business, a group that represents small businesses in the state, is praising the Michigan Legislature’s action this week to kill an emergency law that enabled Governor Gretchen Whitmer to impose COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The NFIB says the Unlock Michigan ballot initiative was certified by the Board of State Canvassers last week. That was followed by swift action in the Michigan Senate and House. Because Senate Democrats denied the measure immediate effect, the repeal of the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 will not take effect until 91 days after December 31 of this year when the Legislature officially adjourns. Under Michigan’s constitution, the petition initiative as approved by the Legislature cannot be vetoed by the governor.