Oh, to Be the New Double-Helix Piercing Gracing Timothée Chalamet's Ear

By Karenna Meredith
Hollywood's golden boy is giving us another reason to swoon. On July 12, Timothée Chalamet stood out among a sea of black suits in his silver ensemble for the French Dispatch's Cannes Film Festival premiere. This stylish selection was enough to ensure all eyes were on Chalamet as he walked the red carpet, but a closer look at his accessories revealed two ear piercings that truly stopped us in our tracks.

