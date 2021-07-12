Cancel
Hadley, MA

Healthy Aging Ingredient Obtains Self-Affirmed GRAS Status

By WholeFoods Magazine Staff
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHadley, MA—American River Nutrition (ARN) has announced that its GG-Gold brand has received self-affirmed GRAS status. GG-Gold is an ingredient containing geranylgeraniol, an endogenous plant-based nutrient responsible for the synthesis of chlorophylls, carotenoids, and vitamins E and K. In humans, the press release states that it is useful for the synthesis of CoQ10, vitamin K2 MK-4, and skeletal muscle proteins. Like CoQ10, geranylgeraniol decreases with age, as well as with statin use.

wholefoodsmagazine.com

