Healthy Aging Ingredient Obtains Self-Affirmed GRAS Status
Hadley, MA—American River Nutrition (ARN) has announced that its GG-Gold brand has received self-affirmed GRAS status. GG-Gold is an ingredient containing geranylgeraniol, an endogenous plant-based nutrient responsible for the synthesis of chlorophylls, carotenoids, and vitamins E and K. In humans, the press release states that it is useful for the synthesis of CoQ10, vitamin K2 MK-4, and skeletal muscle proteins. Like CoQ10, geranylgeraniol decreases with age, as well as with statin use.wholefoodsmagazine.com
