Pacquiao: It's A Good Thing I Was Off For Two Years; Feel Hungry, Dedicated To My Training

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePessimists point to Manny Pacquiao’s two-year layoff as a potential problem prior to his showdown with Errol Spence Jr. The 42-year-old Pacquiao perceives his long break from boxing as just what he needed to feel like a refreshed fighter once he returned to serious training late in May for this extremely challenging welterweight title fight. The Filipino legend hasn’t boxed since he defeated then-unbeaten Keith Thurman by split decision in their 12-round, 147-pound championship match in July 2019, yet that didn’t prevent him from accepting perhaps the most dangerous assignment possible for his long-awaited return to the ring.

