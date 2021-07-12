Alkadio (Tony) Moreno, 96, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away comfortably and peacefully in the Hospice House in Callaway, Maryland on July 4, 2021. Tony was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he served our country for 26 years, including serving in World War II. After retiring from the military, he worked as a painter/maintenance man for many years for the local Wildewood community. Tony was very well known and loved around the St. Mary’s County area where he was happy to call his home for many years. His energy, personality, and smile were enough to make anyone around him happy.